Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation across the 19-country eurozone slipped back in February largely as a result of lower energy prices, official figures showed Tuesday. Statistics agency Eurostat said consumer prices were 1.2% higher in the year to February, down from the 1.4% rate in the previous month. The decline was in line with market expectations. […] 👓 View full article