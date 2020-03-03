Global  

After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case

euronews Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
News video: Supreme Court Hears Arguments On An Abortion Case

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On An Abortion Case 01:44

 Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court as a newly conservative body hears arguments on an abortion case.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments [Video]Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he'd chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an abortion..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

Sen. Schumer Apologizes For Supreme Court Comment [Video]Sen. Schumer Apologizes For Supreme Court Comment

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor today to say he wasn't threatening two Supreme Court justices in controversial comments.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Supreme Court appears divided in major abortion case

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided on Wednesday as the justices weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsNews24Seattle TimesNYTimes.com

John Roberts Condemns Schumer for Saying Justices ‘Will Pay the Price’ for ‘Awful Decisions’

Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking while the court heard arguments in a major abortion case, directed his criticism at President Trump’s two Supreme Court...
NYTimes.com

TarikuBogale

Tariku Bogale RT @TheLastWord: After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case from Louisiana https://t.co/MPLHbWl9aS htt… 9 hours ago

rainyoldlady

Jesus is NOT a Republican Gosh, don’t hate me, but what if you suffer a complication from an abortion and your doctor can’t help you get admi… https://t.co/EH7Y9SFYaR 1 day ago

TheLastWord

The Last Word After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case from Louisiana… https://t.co/jFwDe20jor 1 day ago

hollybirch

Martha HawleyBertsch RT @ACOGAction: "Abortion is just as safe now as at the time of this court's consideration of Whole Woman's Health," ACOG CEO Dr. Maureen P… 1 day ago

mjoehlerich

Mary Oehlerich RT @SafetyPinDaily: After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case | via: nbcnews https://t.co/osLr30aM9q 1 day ago

Kleigh426

Kristen #prochoice #votebluenomatterwho After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case https://t.co/uoUjnFT40B 1 day ago

DanaScully2

virgo268 RT @NBCNews: After shift to the right under President Trump, the Supreme Court is to hear a major abortion case from Louisiana. https://t.c… 1 day ago

SafetyPinDaily

SafetyPin-Daily After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case | via: nbcnews https://t.co/osLr30aM9q 1 day ago

