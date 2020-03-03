Tariku Bogale RT @TheLastWord: After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case from Louisiana https://t.co/MPLHbWl9aS htt… 9 hours ago Jesus is NOT a Republican Gosh, don’t hate me, but what if you suffer a complication from an abortion and your doctor can’t help you get admi… https://t.co/EH7Y9SFYaR 1 day ago The Last Word After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case from Louisiana… https://t.co/jFwDe20jor 1 day ago Martha HawleyBertsch RT @ACOGAction: "Abortion is just as safe now as at the time of this court's consideration of Whole Woman's Health," ACOG CEO Dr. Maureen P… 1 day ago Mary Oehlerich RT @SafetyPinDaily: After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case | via: nbcnews https://t.co/osLr30aM9q 1 day ago Kristen #prochoice #votebluenomatterwho After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case https://t.co/uoUjnFT40B 1 day ago virgo268 RT @NBCNews: After shift to the right under President Trump, the Supreme Court is to hear a major abortion case from Louisiana. https://t.c… 1 day ago SafetyPin-Daily After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case | via: nbcnews https://t.co/osLr30aM9q 1 day ago