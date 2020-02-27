Global  

Schools close in French, German virus cluster zones

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of students in virus cluster zones are home from school in France on Tuesday, with a smaller number in Germany and Poland facing quarantines or days without class. France’s education minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer, said around 120 schools have been ordered to close, most in Brittany and the Oise region […]
