Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘This Is Hate.’ Bachelor Contestants Are Speaking Out About Racism, Harassment and Cyber Bullying

‘This Is Hate.’ Bachelor Contestants Are Speaking Out About Racism, Harassment and Cyber Bullying

TIME Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Harrison Talks Social Media Hate Against Women on 'Bachelor' | THR News [Video]Chris Harrison Talks Social Media Hate Against Women on 'Bachelor' | THR News

The 'Women Tell All' reunion show paused from the Peter Weber drama to educate viewers on the racially charged online harassment aimed at the female contestants in the franchise.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nikki4insurance

Nikki4insurance RT @TravInsAgt: ‘This Is Hate.’ Bachelor Contestants Are Speaking Out About Racism, Harassment and Cyber Bullying https://t.co/oioLXAnYQ2 #… 6 days ago

antiracismantid

AntiRacismDefamation 'This Is Hate.' Bachelor Contestants Are Speaking Out About Racism, Harassment and Cyber Bullying... https://t.co/THQjkHLae1 6 days ago

alyssa_carlton

Alyssa Carlton I have to say this about all of the bullying with the Bachelor/bachelorette contestants this hate is not right. The… https://t.co/1E8maGWpmA 1 week ago

TravInsAgt

Travelers Ins Agent ‘This Is Hate.’ Bachelor Contestants Are Speaking Out About Racism, Harassment and Cyber Bullying… https://t.co/H1XOnx9dNQ 1 week ago

Original_Seth_V

Seth Victoria RT @TheForeheadScar: Bachelor Nation: Ugh we hate when contestants bring their guitars and try to build their music career off this show.… 1 week ago

kenneally_megan

Megan Kenneally Last night on the Bachelor Women Tell All, Rachel Lindsay came to talk about how contestants are getting too much h… https://t.co/PhO32PMsqA 1 week ago

SafetyNetofPA

Safety Net of PA All 17 women from this season of #TheBachelor raised their hand when Harrison asked who among them have faced true… https://t.co/7OAkKjpCVu 1 week ago

SafetyNetofPA

Safety Net of PA "All 17 women from this season of The Bachelor raised their hand when Harrison asked who among them have faced true… https://t.co/KOfIO82EQm 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.