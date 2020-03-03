Nikki4insurance RT @TravInsAgt: ‘This Is Hate.’ Bachelor Contestants Are Speaking Out About Racism, Harassment and Cyber Bullying https://t.co/oioLXAnYQ2 #… 6 days ago AntiRacismDefamation 'This Is Hate.' Bachelor Contestants Are Speaking Out About Racism, Harassment and Cyber Bullying... https://t.co/THQjkHLae1 6 days ago Alyssa Carlton I have to say this about all of the bullying with the Bachelor/bachelorette contestants this hate is not right. The… https://t.co/1E8maGWpmA 1 week ago Travelers Ins Agent ‘This Is Hate.’ Bachelor Contestants Are Speaking Out About Racism, Harassment and Cyber Bullying… https://t.co/H1XOnx9dNQ 1 week ago Seth Victoria RT @TheForeheadScar: Bachelor Nation: Ugh we hate when contestants bring their guitars and try to build their music career off this show.… 1 week ago Megan Kenneally Last night on the Bachelor Women Tell All, Rachel Lindsay came to talk about how contestants are getting too much h… https://t.co/PhO32PMsqA 1 week ago Safety Net of PA All 17 women from this season of #TheBachelor raised their hand when Harrison asked who among them have faced true… https://t.co/7OAkKjpCVu 1 week ago Safety Net of PA "All 17 women from this season of The Bachelor raised their hand when Harrison asked who among them have faced true… https://t.co/KOfIO82EQm 1 week ago