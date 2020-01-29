Global  

French government to push through divisive pension changes

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is set to push through divisive pension changes in the lower house of parliament amid protests from opposition lawmakers and labor unions. Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris and other cities Tuesday to denounce the pension plans they fear will force people to work […]
Hundreds protest in Nantes against government decision to force through pension reform, bypassing parliament [Video]Hundreds protest in Nantes against government decision to force through pension reform, bypassing parliament

Hundreds took to the streets of Nantes, France on Monday (March 2) to protest against the government's decision to force pension reforms through parliament by decree.

FURTHER FOOTAGE: Protests in Toulouse as pension reform strikes continue [Video]FURTHER FOOTAGE: Protests in Toulouse as pension reform strikes continue

Wednesday (January 29) has been declared another protest day by unions in their long-running battle with Macron's government over pension reform. Footage captures large marches in Toulouse where..

