Marshawn Lynch’s speaking engagement causes stir among Princeton students

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
After Marshawn Lynch was announced as Princeton's upcoming senior "Class Day" speaker last week, Princeton students expressed their disappointment about the speaker selection process that led to his nomination.
Recent related news from verified sources

Princeton students unhappy with Marshawn Lynch as their class speaker

Several Princeton students wrote an op-ed in student newspaper criticizing school's decision to make Marshawn Lynch the senior "Class Day" speaker.
USATODAY.com

These Charlotte-area high schools sent the most students to Harvard, Princeton and MIT

Charlotte Latin School placed more students at three elite colleges — Harvard University, Princeton University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
bizjournals


