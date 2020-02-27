Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

NG Studio Won the Best Toronto Wedding Videography of Consumer’s Choice Award for 2019 NG Studio is proud to announce to the public that we have once again won the Consumer’s Choice Award for Wedding Photography and Cinematography for 2019. The Consumer’s Choice Award is one of the most reputable awards that a business can receive, as it is backed by the thoughts and feelings of real consumers, making this award truly reflective of the experiences of the community. Many... NG Studio Won the Best Toronto Wedding Videography of Consumer’s Choice Award for 2019 NG Studio is proud to announce to the public that we have once again won the Consumer’s Choice Award for Wedding Photography and Cinematography for 2019. The Consumer’s Choice Award is one of the most reputable awards that a business can receive, as it is backed by the thoughts and feelings of real consumers, making this award truly reflective of the experiences of the community. Many... 👓 View full article

