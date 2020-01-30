James Brown's lawyer breaks silence as DA weighs potential death investigation
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () (CNN)Days after an Atlanta prosecutor said he would consider opening a formal investigation into James Brown's death, Brown's longtime attorney said he would have no objection if authorities wanted to examine the singer's remains. "Exhume him," Buddy Dallas said in a phone interview on February 24, his first comments to CNN since news of a potential investigation surfaced. "I don't have any feeling about it one way or another." Dallas has said little to the media since CNN published my investigative series on Brown in early 2019. He declined to answer questions for that series, citing advice from his own attorney. But on the morning of February 24, he texted me a link to a February 14 story...
