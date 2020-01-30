Global  

James Brown's lawyer breaks silence as DA weighs potential death investigation

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
James Brown's lawyer breaks silence as DA weighs potential death investigation(CNN)Days after an Atlanta prosecutor said he would consider opening a formal investigation into James Brown's death, Brown's longtime attorney said he would have no objection if authorities wanted to examine the singer's remains. "Exhume him," Buddy Dallas said in a phone interview on February 24, his first comments to CNN since news of a potential investigation surfaced. "I don't have any feeling about it one way or another." Dallas has said little to the media since CNN published my investigative series on Brown in early 2019. He declined to answer questions for that series, citing advice from his own attorney. But on the morning of February 24, he texted me a link to a February 14 story...
News video: James Brown Lawyer Speaks Out Amid Potential Death Investigation

James Brown Lawyer Speaks Out Amid Potential Death Investigation 01:17

 James Brown Lawyer Speaks Out Amid Potential Death Investigation Buddy Dallas, former attorney for the late singer, released a statement after an Atlanta prosecutor said they were considering opening a formal investigation into Brown's death. Buddy Dallas, via CNN Buddy Dallas, via CNN Brown's death...

'Exhume him': James Brown's lawyer says he won't stop investigation into singer's death

James Brown's attorney apparently won't stand in the way if a new investigation into the singer's death calls for his body to be exhumed
