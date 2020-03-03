Global  

President Trump Says He Had a ‘Good’ Talk With Taliban Leader

TIME Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
News video: Trump Says He Had A 'Very Good' Discussion With Taliban's Leader

Trump Says He Had A 'Very Good' Discussion With Taliban's Leader 00:36

 President Trump held a briefing.

Trump says he had a 'very good talk' with Taliban leader [Video]Trump says he had a 'very good talk' with Taliban leader

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday, “I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today. We had a good conversation.”

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

President Trump Says He Spoke With Taliban Leader [Video]President Trump Says He Spoke With Taliban Leader

​President Donald Trump said the two leaders agreed that &quot;we don&apos;t want violence,&quot; but that &quot;we&apos;ll see what happens&quot; with a peace deal.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published


Pompeo: Afghan violence must ease for peace deal to advance

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump said he had a ``very good talk'' with a Taliban leader and insisted the militants want to end the violence, a...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

Trump said he had 'very good talk' with Taliban leader amid criticism of Afghanistan peace deal

The conversation came three days after U.S. and Taliban negotiators signed a historic agreement that could end 19 years of war in Afghanistan.
USATODAY.com

