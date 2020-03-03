Global  

Nordstrom tumbles on tepid profit outlook amid retail malaise

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Nordstrom will transition from its co-president structure to a sole chief executive officer in Erik Nordstrom, and named Pete Nordstrom as president and chief brand officer.
News video: Nordstrom shares drop on weak outlook

Nordstrom shares drop on weak outlook 01:20

 Nordstrom shares fell Wednesday after the upscale retailer issued a profit outlook for 2020 that was largely below market expectations. Fred Katayama reports.

