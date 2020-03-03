Global  

AP Exclusive — Bryant ruling: Cubs did nothing ‘nefarious’

Arbitrator Mark Irvings accepted Theo Epstein’s rationale for delaying Kris Bryant’s debut at the start of the 2015 season, concluding there was no proof of “a nefarious motive” by the Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations to delay the third baseman’s eligibility for free agency. In a 42-page decision obtained by The Associated Press, Irvings […]
