Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Detroit lawyer tapped to take over Aretha Franklin estate

Detroit lawyer tapped to take over Aretha Franklin estate

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit lawyer who said he knew Aretha Franklin and “idolized her” was appointed as interim manager of her estate Tuesday, a step that could ease tensions among the late singer’s sons. A judge accepted the resignation of Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens, who said she was worn down by family acrimony […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Hudson 'lived out a dream' playing Aretha Franklin [Video]Jennifer Hudson 'lived out a dream' playing Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson "lived out a dream" playing Aretha Franklin in 'Respect', which has recently wrapped filming.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

Fight over Aretha Franklin's estate deepens [Video]Fight over Aretha Franklin's estate deepens

The fight in probate court over Aretha Franklin's estate is deepening.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:47Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DewloUKnow

H©©d [email protected]@ https://t.co/YJbWGN8xVC The estate reported assets of $17 million at the end of August, including master recording… https://t.co/CGDzYPQLmB 10 hours ago

mbtalbotlaw

Matthew B. Talbot Lawyer to become Temporary Administrator of Aretha Franklin's Estate https://t.co/YZCuFA2S6q 3 days ago

alillie70

Antoinette 70 Detroit lawyer tapped to take over Aretha Franklin estate https://t.co/d3gNs8xUe4 3 days ago

RogSchneider

Roger Schneider RT @edwhiteAP: Detroit lawyer tapped to take over Aretha Franklin estate (from @AP) https://t.co/ou0AqTIN0I 3 days ago

VSkvarna

Vic Skvarna Detroit lawyer tapped to take over #ArethaFranklin's #estate. #CelebrityEstates https://t.co/B7HbPidEja https://t.co/OiTgB410eT 4 days ago

angliaresearch

Anglia Research Detroit lawyer tapped to take over Aretha Franklin estate https://t.co/gCup8V5hDY #FoxBusiness 4 days ago

KenAMartin

Ken Martin Detroit lawyer tapped to take over Aretha Franklin estate https://t.co/j8Rfh8jrMN 4 days ago

rouutnews

Rouut Detroit lawyer tapped to take over Aretha Franklin estate https://t.co/MlBbKnQcKI https://t.co/rhsYI444Dn 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.