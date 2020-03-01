Global  

Quarantined US cruise ship passengers released in Texas

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dozens of U.S. passengers who were moved to a Texas air base after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus on a cruise ship were released Tuesday and allowed to go home, a day after local leaders declared a public health emergency and sought to delay the process so that more patient […]
