Quarantined US cruise ship passengers released in Texas
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dozens of U.S. passengers who were moved to a Texas air base after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus on a cruise ship were released Tuesday and allowed to go home, a day after local leaders declared a public health emergency and sought to delay the process so that more patient […]
Cruise-ship passengers used to tip workers in cash, but in recent decades, most cruise lines have begun adding gratuity charges to passengers' bills. And according to Business Insider, some workers, like room stewards, have seen their overall pay decrease. That's because most cruise lines distribute...
An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where passengers will be screened and sent on to..
A site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared for the arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday will take two to three days, Gov...