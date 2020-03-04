Global  

Ronan Farrow calls out his publisher after they acquired father Woody Allen's memoir

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Ronan Farrow says he "can't work with" publisher Hachette after they acquired his father Woody Allen's memoir. Farrow claims it wasn't fact checked.
Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir [Video]Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir

Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir [Video]Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

ShowBiz Minute: Domingo, Allen, Royals

Placido Domingo's name removed from Washington Opera program; Dylan and Ronan Farrow blast upcoming Woody Allen memoir; William, Kate enjoy pint of Guinness in...
Ronan and Dylan Farrow attack publisher Hachette over Woody Allen memoir

Woody Allen's son is "disappointed" that his own publisher will also release his father's book.
