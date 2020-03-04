Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pippen carries Kent St. over Bowling Green 83-69

Pippen carries Kent St. over Bowling Green 83-69

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Kent State got past Bowling Green 83-69 on Tuesday night. Antonio Williams added 22 points for the Golden Flashes. Williams also had six assists, three steals and two blocks. Tervell Beck had 15 points for Kent State (19-11, 9-8 Mid-American Conference). Troy […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

berylall

Beryl Arman "Pippen Carries Kent St. Over Bowling Green 83-69" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/cZspjeXAuU 5 days ago

MariaRo39665863

Maria Rosales Pippen carries Kent St. over Bowling Green 83-69 https://t.co/iHoC4srBCM https://t.co/JuWc7TWeHl 5 days ago

bgsu_bb_fanly

BGSU BB Report Pippen carries Kent St. over Bowling Green 83-69 #BGBasketball https://t.co/6UsBULveRy https://t.co/TiORgoekty 5 days ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Pippen carries Kent St. over Bowling Green 83-69 - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/2q072MRhd9 5 days ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Pippen carries Kent St. over Bowling Green 83-69 https://t.co/1WMTjEB8ei https://t.co/vWmxGg2yrB 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.