Raptors rally, snap three-game skid by beating Suns 123-114

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

PHOENIX (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry added 28 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the second half for a 123-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak, which was tied for its longest of the season. Norman Powell added 26 points while Chris Boucher


