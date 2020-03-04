Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Mariah Carey, more musicians cancel shows amid COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus: Mariah Carey, more musicians cancel shows amid COVID-19 spread

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Mariah Carey joins artists like Green Day, Khalid and Avril Lavigne who have canceled shows over coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Mariah Carey reschedules Hawaii show due to coronavirus

Mariah Carey reschedules Hawaii show due to coronavirus 00:54

 Mariah Carey has pushed back her Hawaii concert to later this year, due to "travel restrictions" put in place amid the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:44Published

Slipknot cancel Asia tour due to coronavirus [Video]Slipknot cancel Asia tour due to coronavirus

Slipknot cancels Asia tour due to coronavirus Corey Taylor and co issued a statement on Twitter in regards to the postponement of their upcoming gigs, including their two-day Knotfest festival in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey postpones concert amid Coronavirus outbreak

Mariah Carey rescheduled the dates of her concerts from March to November, due to "evolving international travel restrictions."
Zee News

Mariah Carey Cancels U.S. Concert Due to Coronavirus

As the coronavirus leads to more travel restrictions, many artists have been canceling and postponing previously-scheduled shows.
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rihannartt

RihannaRTT @m1ssberyl Madonna, Queen, Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne and many more. Some cancelled, some postponed. https://t.co/IWDGEPUdNe 16 hours ago

Aprettypinguin

PRETTY PENGUIN Coronavirus: Mariah Carey, more artists cancel shows for 'well being' https://t.co/BCUo9QjFo4 4 days ago

slimkhezri

Slim Khezri Coronavirus: Mariah Carey, Louis Tomlinson, Queen feat Adam Lambert, more artists cancel shows amid COVID-19 spread… https://t.co/gFGMjqFIA5 4 days ago

blacknewszone

Black News Zone Mariah Carey And More Musicians Are Cancelling Shows Due To Coronavirus, And Fans Are Heartbroken… https://t.co/sHgJDAayqF 4 days ago

hotcelebnews360

Hot Celebrity News DivaWear CelebrityNews Mariah Carey And More Cancel Shows Amid Coronavirus Epidemic https://t.co/ShiODR9k7u HotCele… https://t.co/mdundid8yr 4 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Coronavirus: Mariah Carey, Louis Tomlinson, more artists cancel shows amid COVID-19 spread https://t.co/fyjlR1Esg1 via @usatoday 4 days ago

BerkUnderground

Berkeley Underground Coronavirus: Mariah Carey, more musicians cancel shows amid COVID-19 spread https://t.co/bmDRth6lQG 5 days ago

Melissa90827791

❤️Melissa.wayne.bayley❤️ Mariah Carey, BTS and more cancel shows amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/bg7fTMNF7W 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.