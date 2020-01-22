IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Africa

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Sunil Joshi is new BCCI chief selector, Harvinder Singh added in panel 01:49 Former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has replaced MSK Prasad as the chief of the BCCI selection panel. Former pacer Harvinder Singh has also joined the panel as replacement for Gagan Khoda. CAC member RP Singh said that Sunil Joshi has worked under tough conditions and added that he was the perfect...