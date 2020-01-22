Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Africa

IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Africa

DNA Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will also be conducting a future interview on Wednesday (March 4) to appoint two more national selectors according to Sourav.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Sunil Joshi is new BCCI chief selector, Harvinder Singh added in panel

Sunil Joshi is new BCCI chief selector, Harvinder Singh added in panel 01:49

 Former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has replaced MSK Prasad as the chief of the BCCI selection panel. Former pacer Harvinder Singh has also joined the panel as replacement for Gagan Khoda. CAC member RP Singh said that Sunil Joshi has worked under tough conditions and added that he was the perfect...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test [Video]Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test

Team India sweat it out ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand. The Test will be played in New Zealand’s Christchurch. Kiwis won the 1st Test match in Wellington by 10 wickets. The final test of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published

SAMSON, SHAW CALLED AS DHAWAN REPLACEMENT FOR NZ TOUR | Oneindia News [Video]SAMSON, SHAW CALLED AS DHAWAN REPLACEMENT FOR NZ TOUR | Oneindia News

Team India's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand has been announced and young opener Prithvi Shaw got his maiden ODI call-up. The All-India Senior Selection Committee been..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in India squad for South Africa ODI series

Bruised and battered in New Zealand, India's ODI squad on Sunday got a major boost as a fit-again Hardik Pandya returned for the three-match series against South...
Mid-Day

IND vs SA: Faf du Plessis back in ODI squad for series

Former captain Faf du Plessis will return to South Africa's one-day international squad for a three-match tour of India later this month. Du Plessis and fellow...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ParminderMaan13

Maan 18 RT @circleofcricket: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that a revamped selection committee will be picking India's squad for the ODI… 4 days ago

sportzcraazy

SportzCraazy Who will pick India, squad, for the upcoming series? Know More: https://t.co/omJ1b3mwlY #INDvSA #sportzcraazy… https://t.co/9cUAFiD30U 4 days ago

KKunj16486

Kunjesh Sharma  RT @dna: IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Africa . . . #INDvSA… 4 days ago

dna

DNA IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Afric… https://t.co/eJx7N9FdKV 4 days ago

circleofcricket

Circle of Cricket BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that a revamped selection committee will be picking India's squad for the O… https://t.co/obaeRWk9kW 4 days ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @timesnowsports: #BCCI chief @SGanguly99 confirms new selection panel to pick Team India's squad for South Africa series https://t.co/Q… 4 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: #INDvSA New selection panel to choose India squad for South Africa series, confirms @SGanguly99 Read: https://t.co/VBAmTR… 4 days ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports #BCCI chief @SGanguly99 confirms new selection panel to pick Team India's squad for South Africa series https://t.co/Q4F0tdiGM3 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.