How Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders dominated the Super Tuesday results - live updates

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Super Tuesday lived up to the hype with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders battling all night. Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren face tough path ahead.
News video: Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders

Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders 02:16

 Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate support from the party’s moderate wing. This report produced...

Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections [Video]Biden, Sanders Prepare For Next Round Of Primary Elections

More than 300 delegates are up for grabs Tuesday as voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington go to the polls.

VP Picks: Biden And Bernie [Video]VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider. Their selections..

Super Tuesday exit polls: Highlights from the race

CBS News surveys of voters leaving the polls highlight some of the key strengths of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday primaries this week.
Super Tuesday aftermath, coronavirus, Supreme Court abortion case: 5 things to know Wednesday

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders move forward after surprising Super Tuesday results, more severe storms forecast in parts of the South and more news you need to...
sallyhampton

Sally Hampton RT @sallyhampton: @ToniVP @BernieSanders @SenWarren But Bernie - dating back before 1972 - was strongly defending Women's Reproductive Righ… 8 hours ago

sallyhampton

Sally Hampton @ToniVP @BernieSanders @SenWarren But Bernie - dating back before 1972 - was strongly defending Women's Reproductiv… https://t.co/qA4gmlqvPN 9 hours ago

gretagarbled

Greta RT @glasspooler: Bernie Sanders Needs to Leave His Comfort Zone What’s troubling about this is that Biden has long been a central figure in… 15 hours ago

glasspooler

Nowhere Man🌹 Bernie Sanders Needs to Leave His Comfort Zone What’s troubling about this is that Biden has long been a central fi… https://t.co/aYu84tflbK 16 hours ago

Croatsky

Mario Babić @BrainOnDelay @TheMattestMatt @AmemeHack @NateSilver538 Als,o Biden dominated late-deciding voters! Meaning this vo… https://t.co/1tKMUObAPt 22 hours ago

hearthomesinnoh

Grand Oak Stan account. RT @Berniewouldawon: YouTube subscribers: Bernie Sanders: 308k Donald Trump: 267k Elizabeth Warren: 15.3k Pete Buttigieg: 11.8k Joe B… 1 day ago

joe_d_crump

Joe Crump An analysis of Google search results shows that Bernie Sanders is still on most people's minds, but Joe Biden is ri… https://t.co/gSxas6KXvq 2 days ago

MsDebate

MsDiva829 RT @CNN: Joe Biden dominated across the South on Tuesday and scored some dramatic victories, setting up what increasingly looks like a two-… 2 days ago

