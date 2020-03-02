Global  

28 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union health minister

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
28 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union health ministerNEW DELHI: There have been 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan announced in a press conference on Wednesday. Sixteen Italian national and one Indian driver who were quarantined at an ITBP facility in Delhi tested positive. In Delhi, seven confirmed cases of coronavirus were detected. In Hyderabad, a...
