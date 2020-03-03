Biden snags Texas in Super Tuesday sweep, Sanders has edge in California
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday's biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.
