Futures surge after Biden's resurgence in Democratic primaries

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
U.S. stock markets looked set to cheer a strong showing for Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries on Wednesday, with Dow and S&P index futures rebounding around 2% from heavy losses a day earlier.
News video: Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary 00:32

 According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders decisively for his first victory of the 2020 election campaign. Biden’s bid has been gaining steam after...

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden [Video]Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden

Surging Joe Biden has picked up a major endorsement in Michigan from the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Biden is quickly consolidating support from centrist Democrats as the race narrows between..

Pressure Mounts On Sanders [Video]Pressure Mounts On Sanders

Bernie Sanders lost the momentum in the Democratic presidential race. Sanders has little time to expand his base to defeat Biden in Michigan and the other March 10th states. Biden won 10 out of 14..

Democratic Primaries: The Establishment Fights Back – Analysis

By Seema Sirohi It’s now realistically a two-man race for the Democratic Party nomination after Joe Biden’s exceptionally strong performance against...
Dow jumps as investors weigh Biden resurgence, efforts to guard economies against coronavirus

Stocks rose Wednesday as investors weighed the results of Joe Biden's resurgence in the Democratic primaries and the coronavirus outbreak.  
