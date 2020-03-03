Global  

Democrat Warren reassessing path forward after disappointing 'Super Tuesday,' campaign aide says

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is "talking to her team to assess the path forward," a campaign aide said on Wednesday, after the U.S. senator from Massachusetts saw disappointing results across the board on Tuesday.
Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Voting Underway

Campaign 2020: Super Tuesday Voting Underway 02:52

 It's Super Tuesday, the biggest day on the Democratic Party's presidential calendar; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

