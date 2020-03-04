Indictment: St. Louis official misspent campaign money

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis elected official was indicted Wednesday on a federal mail fraud charge stemming from allegations that he misspent campaign funds. Grand jurors returned the indictment against Larry Arnowitz, 66, one day after resigned as alderman, citing “personal reasons.” His defense lawyer, Patrick Conroy, previously said that Arnowitz “made […]

