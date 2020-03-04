Global  

Indictment: St. Louis official misspent campaign money

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis elected official was indicted Wednesday on a federal mail fraud charge stemming from allegations that he misspent campaign funds. Grand jurors returned the indictment against Larry Arnowitz, 66, one day after resigned as alderman, citing “personal reasons.” His defense lawyer, Patrick Conroy, previously said that Arnowitz “made […]
News video: St. Louis Alderman Resigns Amid Federal Fraud Charge

St. Louis Alderman Resigns Amid Federal Fraud Charge 01:12

 A St. Louis alderman is facing a federal fraud charge for using $20,000 in campaign funds for personal use.

