Russia reinforces Syria before Putin-Erdogan talks - flight and shipping data

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Russia is racing to reinforce its troops in Syria by sea and air before talks between the Russian and Turkish leaders in Moscow on Thursday, flight data and shipping movements show.
News video: Ceasefire in Syria after Russia-Turkey talks

Ceasefire in Syria after Russia-Turkey talks 02:05

 Ceasefire in Syria after Russia-Turkey talks

Erdogan threatens 'imminent' Turkish operation in Syria [Video]Erdogan threatens 'imminent' Turkish operation in Syria

Turkish leader says talks with Russia over northwest Syria failed to achieve 'desired result'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Syrian army strengthens Aleppo grip before Russia-Turkey talks [Video]Syrian army strengthens Aleppo grip before Russia-Turkey talks

State media says government forces make significant gains in northwest amid push against last major rebel bastion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published


Turkey and Russia hold Syria talks as migrants head for Greek border

The presidents of Turkey and Russia have spoken over the phone to try to defuse tensions in Syria after 33 Turkish troops were killed in a Syrian government air...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •CBC.ca

Russian, Turkish presidents meet as Syria violence continues

Russian, Turkish presidents meet as Syria violence continuesMOSCOW (AP) — The Turkish and Russian presidents are set to hold talks in Moscow aimed at ending hostilities in northwestern Syria involving their forces along...
WorldNews

