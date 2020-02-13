Global  

Virginia bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ children, a first in the South

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Virginia became the first Southern state and 20th in the nation to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.
News video: Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors 00:58

 The ban for minors had been blocked by Republican-controlled chambers, but Virginia Democrats took control of both the House and Senate this year.

Anti-'conversion therapy' bills could save lives, but they have a big loophole [Video]Anti-'conversion therapy' bills could save lives, but they have a big loophole

"Conversion therapy," the scientifically discredited practice of delivering religiously-motivated counseling meant to “convert” gay people to heterosexuality, is illegal in 19 states, widely..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:16Published

Alleghen Co. Council Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBT Youth [Video]Alleghen Co. Council Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBT Youth

Conversion therapy is no longer allowed in Allegheny County after County Council voted to ban the practice; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comPinkNews

