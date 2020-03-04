Global  

Jury decides Tavis Smiley must pay PBS in #MeToo dispute

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury decided Wednesday that former television talk show host Tavis Smiley, who was fired amid allegations of workplace sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement, must pay about $1.5 million to his former employer, the Public Broadcasting Service. Smiley was suspended in December 2017 and later fired from the […]
Tavis Smiley must pay $1.5 million to PBS following #MeToo lawsuit, firing

A jury officially decided that former PBS host Tavis Smiley will have to pay about $1.5 million to the organization after he was fired amid allegations of...
FOXNews.com

Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay $1.5 Million To PBS Amid #MeToo Lawsuit

Tavis Smiley sued the network for wrongful termination
Daily Caller

