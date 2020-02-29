Official: Strip powers from Chicago cops in station shooting
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers who were involved in the shooting of an unarmed man in a downtown train station last week should be completely stripped of their police powers for the time being, the head of the agency that investigates the city’s police shootings recommended Wednesday. “Due to the serious nature of […]
Following a recommendation by COPA, Chicago Police Interim Supt. Charlie Beck relieved two officers of their duties following a shooting in the Grand Avenue Red Line station. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.