Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donation in two days

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donations in 42 hours, his campaign said late on Wednesday, a boost in fundraising for a candidate who has struggled to keep pace with his rivals and has been vastly outspent by fellow frontrunner Bernie Sanders



