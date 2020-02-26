Global  

Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donation in two days

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donations in 42 hours, his campaign said late on Wednesday, a boost in fundraising for a candidate who has struggled to keep pace with his rivals and has been vastly outspent by fellow frontrunner Bernie Sanders.
