Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jasmine Brunson scored a career-high 20 points, Taiye Bello had her 12th double-double of the season, and Minnesota beat Penn State 85-65 in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday. Brunson hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and added six assists. Bello finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, becoming the […] 👓 View full article