Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > With Seattle on the ‘front lines’ of COVID-19 epidemic, University of Washington lab given emergency approval to test for coronavirus

With Seattle on the ‘front lines’ of COVID-19 epidemic, University of Washington lab given emergency approval to test for coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Scientists at the University of Washington's Virology Lab was given emergency approval to begin testing for COVID-19. The lab has the capacity to test 1,000 specimens a day and is working to increase that number to 4,000 or 5,000 specimens as the epidemic worsens.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees 01:14

 Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States. With all nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths having occurred in Washington, it was expected that Amazon...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S. [Video]Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S.

A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus. This recent death brings the total to 15 who have died from the virus and its..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office [Video]Facebook Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test In Seattle Office

Facebook has confirmed that a contractor at its Seattle, Washington, office tested positive for coronavirus. In response, the Seattle office is closed until Monday, March 9. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

I'm an emergency doctor. I expect to get coronavirus

I'm an emergency doctor. I expect to get coronavirus(CNN)I wholeheartedly agree with those experts who go beyond the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are now calling...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPRSeattle Times

Coronavirus Hits University of Washington, College Cancels All In-Person Classes

Coronavirus Hits University of Washington, College Cancels All In-Person ClassesThe University of Washington is set to no longer hold classes after the novel coronavirus hit the Seattle campus with one staff member being deeded...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

antarctopod

Mrs. Jones RT @auract: I love how fast researchers at UW mobilized for the greater good. The UW lab can test 1k samples/day and wants to ramp up 4-5k/… 2 minutes ago

mwr_dbm

MWR DBM RT @Seattle2019nCov: HAPPY STORY UPDATE: @UW @UWVirology will begin testing on Saturday beginning with 1k/day, and is working to increase t… 13 minutes ago

LrdVapid

LrdVapid RT @areltah: HUGE! UW Medicine (Uni of WA), a top research institution, took #COVID19 into their own hands. As CDC struggles to provide a… 31 minutes ago

CatActExpert

CatActExpert #VoteBlue2020 RT @seattletimes: Seattle's University of Washington gets emergency green light to test for coronavirus. https://t.co/J3xgqmyflX 35 minutes ago

PumpknSpiceSoul

Coffee Whisperer RT @GreningerLab: https://t.co/lkcbfumNlm The UW lab got the green light to begin testing on Saturday. Each test only costs about $200 🙌 @… 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.