Hoogland eager to repay Victory in late finals push

The Age Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Victory defender Tim Hoogland is keen to make up for lost time now that he is back from injury as Victory push for finals against Sydney.
Nabbout's late winner keeps Victory finals hopes alive

Melbourne Victory remain in the finals race, but only just, after Andrew Nabbout's thumping late drive gave them all three points against Adelaide United.
Sydney Morning Herald

