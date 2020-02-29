Hoogland eager to repay Victory in late finals push Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Victory defender Tim Hoogland is keen to make up for lost time now that he is back from injury as Victory push for finals against Sydney. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Nabbout's late winner keeps Victory finals hopes alive Melbourne Victory remain in the finals race, but only just, after Andrew Nabbout's thumping late drive gave them all three points against Adelaide United.

Sydney Morning Herald 1 week ago



