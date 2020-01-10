Global  

Oliver leads second-half surge in Old Dominion’s 84-59

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A.J. Oliver II had 20 points — 16 in the second half — and 12 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated UTSA 84-59 on Wednesday night. Xavier Green had 19 points for Old Dominion (13-17, 9-8 Conference USA). Malik Curry added 15 points and nine assists. Joe Reece had 13 points and […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Curry sparks Old Dominion past Florida Atlantic 85-80 in OT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Curry scored 29 points and Xavier Green added 22 and Old Dominion beat Florida Atlantic 85-80 in overtime on Sunday. Old Dominion...
Seattle Times

