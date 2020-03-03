Global  

U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive vote on a challenge to a Louisiana law that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure.
News video: Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments 02:16

 U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he'd chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an abortion rights rally the day before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

