Coronavirus in Australia: Lorryload of toilet paper catches fire

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The fires comes as Australia is hit by a wave of coronavirus-induced toilet paper panic buying.
 A delivery truck carrying toilet paper burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane on late Wednesday (March 4) night, amid panic stockpiling of the product that was sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Newspaper In Australia Prints Blank Pages As Toilet Paper Substitute [Video]Coronavirus: Newspaper In Australia Prints Blank Pages As Toilet Paper Substitute

A newspaper in Australia printed extra pages as a toilet paper substitute.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase [Video]Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase

Aussies have gone to the lengths of stockpiling toilet paper leaving supplies diminished amid the coronavirus epidemic. Footage from March 5 shows empty shelves in a branch of Cole's in Manly,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Truck full of toilet paper catches fire on Brisbane bridge, as coronavirus-inspired toilet paper shortage continues

As Australian consumers continue to panic-buy toilet paper in a misguided response to the spread of coronavirus, one semi-trailer full of toilet paper has burst...
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersMashableCBC.ca

Coronavirus this week: biosecurity up, toilet paper down

On this week’s episode of Please Explain, Tory Maguire talks to China correspondent Eryk Bagshaw about the federal government's messaging tactics. Later on the...
The Age


