'Never Worn White': Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in love song to Orlando Bloom

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry revealed her growing baby bump in the music video for "Never Worn White," Perry's first song of 2020. She confirmed her pregnancy later.
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video 00:33

 Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!

Katy Perry's pregnancy was planned [Video]Katy Perry's pregnancy was planned

Katy Perry's pregnancy was planned, as she says she has been "creating space" in her life to start a family with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant [Video]Katy Perry Reveals She’s Pregnant

There’s a baby on the way, Katycats! Katy Perry announces that she’s pregnant in her music video for her new single “Never Worn White”. ET Canada has all the details on the singer’s exciting..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:37Published


Katy Perry says her pregnancy was not an ‘accident’

Katy Perry has opened up on her pregnancy and said she and Orlando Bloom planned to have a baby.
Belfast Telegraph

Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant with fiancé Orlando Bloom’s child in beautiful ballad

Katy Perry has revealed that she is pregnant in the music video for her new song “Never Worn White”, and said a new album is on the way. The pop star made...
PinkNews


_KATYSNAKECAT_

Never Worn White OUT NOW RT @ElvisDuranShow: #KatyPerry Reveals Pregnancy In #NeverWornWhite Video ❤️ https://t.co/DRJc8YOY0o 31 seconds ago

katy_karyan

AMD has never worn a white RT @perrylegion: AUS Apple Music 🇦🇺 #98. #NeverWornWhite - @KatyPerry [NEW] https://t.co/4yjbGwhGv0 2 minutes ago

atiqahanapiah

atiqs Katy Perry - Never Worn White 3 minutes ago

zerogravity0427

zero gravity⁷ RT @Hits93Toronto: Happening Tomorrow: 1. “I Love Me” by a Demi Lovato plays EVERY hour for 24 hours. 2. “Never Worn White” by Katy Perry… 3 minutes ago

QOleMiss1

➕🇺🇸🏈QOl3Miss⭐⭐⭐ RT @2LarryJohnson7: Katy Perry announcing she’s pregnant w/ her first child, standing on the esoteric Masonic witchcraft, Yin and Yang symb… 4 minutes ago

Vinicuuuu

Pai Da Fátima @yonceslut @ComicBookNOW Yasss, Katy is gorgeous on Never Worn White MV<3 https://t.co/HH4MLoIC3v 4 minutes ago

Xtreme104SVG

X104.3FM Katy Perry has revealed she’s pregnant in a very show business way. The 35-year-old pop star showed off her growin… https://t.co/oXo9bxGMHZ 5 minutes ago

blog114

music japan Never Worn White - Katy Perry https://t.co/3B5JHpA1gD https://t.co/c8kjSeFYip 5 minutes ago

