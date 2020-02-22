Global  

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final as clash against England called off due to rain

Thursday, 5 March 2020
INDIA enter their maiden final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.
 India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...

Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final

The unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final after their last-four clash against England was washed out here...
IndiaTimes

Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai: Sehwag, Mithali Raj, others wish India for maiden entry in women's T20 WC final

The Indian team have booked their spot in their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup after the semi-final clash against England was abandoned due to rain.
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

