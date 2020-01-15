Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers

British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home. UK Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement Thursday that financially troubled Flybe had entered administration. It said, “All Flybe flights are cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as your Flybe flight […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Airport boss on Flybe collapse

Airport boss on Flybe collapse 01:42

 Following regional airline Flybe's collapse, Southampton Airport's Managing Director Neil Garwood has described today as a "difficult time" for those involved with the airline. He highlighted that Flybe were the main carrier at the airport, and they would "look ahead" to new opportunities to replace...

Recent related videos from verified sources

FILE: Struggling UK airline Flybe set to close imminently [Video]FILE: Struggling UK airline Flybe set to close imminently

UK budget airline Flybe is set to close on Wednesday (March 4) imminently after a last-ditch loan of £100 million pounds was rejected and spelled doom for the airline, as well as the 2,000-plus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe [Video]Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

The head of the British Airways parent company, IAG, has attacked a government-backed rescue of regional UK airline Flybe, calling it a blatant misuse of public funds. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Flybe 2nd British Airline to Fail, Stranding Travelers

Flybe 2nd British Airline to Fail, Stranding TravelersThe struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home. UK Civil Aviation Authority said in a...
WorldNews

UK airline Flybe enters administration

After months of financial troubles, British airline Flybe has finally entered administration. The bankrupt airline was in 100-million-pound bailout talks with...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AGNCanada

AGNC ⚖ Fighting for Truth and Justice µ🜛℞ #Canada British Airline Flybe Collapses as Coronavirus Deals Final Blow #COVID2019 #WUHAN Immune Kit #ProtectYourself… https://t.co/FoL1PoGwOx 8 minutes ago

pubrooms

Peter Jones #pubrooms supporting great British Pubs :) RT @RockCheetah: U.K. Airline Flybe Collapses (Again)—Why Governments Sh… https://t.co/mOVrLCs4UA 12 minutes ago

cmsnice_com

CMSnice Passengers Stranded as British Airline Flybe Collapses, Weakened by Coronavirus’ Impact on Travel Industry - https://t.co/kKccb9kEzj 42 minutes ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @ReutersBiz: From @Breakingviews: If #coronavirus remains a 2020 problem, @edwardcropley says it could be a good buying opportunity for… 52 minutes ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @ReutersBiz: The #coronavirus epidemic could rob passenger airlines of up to $113 billion in revenue this year, IATA warned. This comes… 57 minutes ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @ReutersBiz: From @Breakingviews: The coronavirus has hammered demand for air travel, knocking shares and pushing UK budget carrier Flyb… 57 minutes ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @ReutersBiz: British budget airline Flybe has grounded all its aircraft after a plunge in travel demand, one of the first big corporate… 1 hour ago

gettravelbookin

Gettravelbooking Passengers left scrambling as British airline Flybe collapses amid coronavirus travel fears https://t.co/rDirqsia8K https://t.co/jIBgvPRQmE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.