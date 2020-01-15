British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () LONDON (AP) — The struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home. UK Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement Thursday that financially troubled Flybe had entered administration. It said, “All Flybe flights are cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as your Flybe flight […]
Following regional airline Flybe's collapse, Southampton Airport's Managing Director Neil Garwood has described today as a "difficult time" for those involved with the airline. He highlighted that Flybe were the main carrier at the airport, and they would "look ahead" to new opportunities to replace...