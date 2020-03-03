Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive

Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owners. That’s the conclusion of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department after a dog in quarantine tested weak positive for the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus?

Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus? 01:10

 Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus? The spread of the deadly coronavirus is raising questions about human transmission. But could your dog be at risk, too? The World Health Organization has stated that there is no evidence that pets like dogs and cats can be infected by COVID-19. WHO website Although no...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado [Video]Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:44Published

Stafford Texas Mayor And Fire Chief Address 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of Coronavirus [Video]Stafford Texas Mayor And Fire Chief Address 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of Coronavirus

Stafford Texas Mayor Leonard Scarcella and Fire Chief Lawrence Di Camillo talk about the presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Fort Bend County.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 21:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Dogs, cats can't pass the virus on, but can test positive

Coronavirus: Dogs, cats can't pass the virus on, but can test positiveCats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owners.That's...
New Zealand Herald

Dogs and cats can carry, not contract, the coronavirus, experts say

Dogs and cats can carry, not contract, the coronavirus, experts sayHow could a Pomeranian dog in Hong Kong test positive for the coronavirus? The same way inanimate objects can carry it. ;
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

Tirpitz51089746

Tirpitz(Red Velvet Kitty) RT @seattletimes: Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen… 4 minutes ago

dodykins1

Dody Stottlemyer RT @bluevirginia: Good news *if* the revenues go to transit and smart growth, not to more roads and sprawl development in general https://t… 5 minutes ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Dogs, cats can't pass on coronavirus, but can test positive https://t.co/IOhHbkh5Z5 7 minutes ago

JgJmg1997

Juan Gomez RT @KTLA: Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive if they catch it from their owners htt… 11 minutes ago

bluevirginia

Blue Virginia Good news *if* the revenues go to transit and smart growth, not to more roads and sprawl development in general… https://t.co/k1urtoUZo4 14 minutes ago

jamiedurham423

jamie durham Dogs, cats can't pass on coronavirus, but can test positive - The Mainichi https://t.co/ffoAafbkTl 18 minutes ago

WPSDLocal6

WPSD Local 6 Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pa… https://t.co/apE1Z33YEC 26 minutes ago

sunjournal

Sun Journal #Dogs, #cats can’t pass on #coronavirus, but can test positive https://t.co/rM93J6dSvF https://t.co/440kW10WUG 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.