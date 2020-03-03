Tirpitz(Red Velvet Kitty) RT @seattletimes: Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen… 4 minutes ago Dody Stottlemyer RT @bluevirginia: Good news *if* the revenues go to transit and smart growth, not to more roads and sprawl development in general https://t… 5 minutes ago ConservativeLibrarian Dogs, cats can't pass on coronavirus, but can test positive https://t.co/IOhHbkh5Z5 7 minutes ago Juan Gomez RT @KTLA: Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive if they catch it from their owners htt… 11 minutes ago Blue Virginia Good news *if* the revenues go to transit and smart growth, not to more roads and sprawl development in general… https://t.co/k1urtoUZo4 14 minutes ago jamie durham Dogs, cats can't pass on coronavirus, but can test positive - The Mainichi https://t.co/ffoAafbkTl 18 minutes ago WPSD Local 6 Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pa… https://t.co/apE1Z33YEC 26 minutes ago Sun Journal #Dogs, #cats can’t pass on #coronavirus, but can test positive https://t.co/rM93J6dSvF https://t.co/440kW10WUG 26 minutes ago