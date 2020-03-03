Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owners. That’s the conclusion of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department after a dog in quarantine tested weak positive for the […]
