How Canada will cope with community transmission of the coronavirus

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020
In Canada, so far, all cases of COVID-19 have been traced to areas where an outbreak has occurred. But federal Health Minister Patty Hadju warned Wednesday that "eventually this is likely something that we'll see in one of our communities." Here's what that would mean for the country.
Canada's Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus [Video]

Canada's Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus

Canada on Friday dramatically ramped up its measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, advising citizens against non-essential foreign travel and promising &quot;significant&quot;..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published
Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Lornezzo

Loren Kargard 'This too will pass': Calgarians try to cope as COVID-19 chaos spreads, thins some grocery shelves… https://t.co/kyG0d6UIvV 13 hours ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @BloombergCA: Angela Merkel’s government signals it will deploy all available means to help German companies and workers cope with the d… 15 hours ago

GlblCtznCAN

Global Citizen Canada Update from @JustinTrudeau: Canada will be announcing a fiscal stimulus package in coming days to make sure Canadia… https://t.co/c37V3PRDac 19 hours ago

daisytobey

milena s50 Not true. I have been listening to CBC with the PM , Bank of Canada Governor and Minister Morneau outline financia… https://t.co/VOMpKuDZf6 20 hours ago

PaulMoreauLaw

Paul Moreau RT @abcrimlaw: A lot of us will probably be infected by COVID-19 eventually, but if we #flattenthecurve, Canada's health systems will be ab… 22 hours ago

BloombergCA

Bloomberg Canada Angela Merkel’s government signals it will deploy all available means to help German companies and workers cope wit… https://t.co/OdegRmLZGC 23 hours ago

