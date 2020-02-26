Global  

Italy v England Six Nations games set to be postponed

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
England's Six Nations games against Italy in Rome on 14 and 15 March are set to postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Coronavirus: Italy v England postponed amid outbreak

 England's Six Nations game against Italy on March 14 in Rome has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the PA news agency understands. Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen...

Jones 'focussed on beating Wales' after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash..

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus [Video]Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed..

England's Six Nations clash with Italy postponed due to coronavirus

England's Six Nations clash with Italy postponed due to coronavirusEngland's trip to Rome on the final weekend of the Six Nations has reportedly been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Ireland v Italy Six Nations games postponed over health concerns

The Ireland v Italy men's and women's Six Nations games scheduled for 7 March are postponed because of the coronavirus.
