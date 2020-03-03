Nazi name lists in Argentina may reveal loot in Swiss bank

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources List found of 12,000 Nazis in Argentina with money in Swiss bank The list was found in an old storage room at the former Buenos Aires Nazi headquarters, having survived the burning of documents by Argentina's pro-Nazi...

Jerusalem Post 3 days ago



Argentina Nazi files probed for loot in Swiss bank Many of those on the list found in Argentina may have had cash stolen from Jewish victims.

BBC News 15 hours ago





Tweets about this