Epping Boys High School ordered to close after student tests positive for coronavirus

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Epping Boys High School will be shut down on Friday after a year 11 student tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Rhode Island School Closes After Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rhode Island School Closes After Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus 02:19

 WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

RAW: San Francisco Unified School District Officials Discuss Lowell HS Closure [Video]RAW: San Francisco Unified School District Officials Discuss Lowell HS Closure

SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews answers questions about the Lowell High School closure due to coronavirus concerns (3-5-2020)

Parent of student being tested for Coronavirus [Video]Parent of student being tested for Coronavirus

West Lafayette Community School Corporation: Parent of Jr/Sr student being tested for Coronavirus

Hazen High School closed for rest of week after student tests positive for coronavirus


SeattlePI.com

Second aged-care nurse tests positive for coronavirus as nearby high school closed

A student has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the closure of his Sydney school, as NSW's health minister admits it will be difficult to contain the virus.
SBS


markwati

Taraivini Wati RT @7NewsBrisbane: A Sydney high school has been shut after one of its students became infected with coronavirus as authorities struggle to… 1 minute ago

misterAOY

Andrew On Yi Lai RT @mscott: Epping Boys High will be closed on Friday, after a 16 year-old boy was diagnosed with COVID-19. This will allow contact and con… 4 minutes ago

aadi_joshi

Dr. Aditya J RT @smh: Breaking: The NSW Health Minister has ordered the closure of Epping Boys High School on Friday after a year 11 student tested posi… 5 minutes ago

Katie72658984

Katie (Φαμελος) And so it begins... https://t.co/rVXPwgXd7M 7 minutes ago

himderfella

Chris Jones Australia - NSW- Sydney- Epping Boys High School to close after Year 11 student tests positive https://t.co/Hd8Bll3S1E 8 minutes ago

Harley01684499

Harley RT @7NewsAustralia: A Sydney high school has been shut after one of its students became infected with coronavirus as authorities struggle t… 9 minutes ago

PORTABLEAIRSYD

🇦🇺🌏💧Mick Achilles🌏🇦🇺 RT @JasonMorrisonAU: Epping Boys High in Sydney closing tomorrow with student testing positive to Coronavirus https://t.co/IcEzwrc22g @7New… 12 minutes ago

kennyped

kenny giblin RT @smitchellmlc: A student from Epping Boys High School has tested positive for Coronavirus this evening. As a precaution @NSWHealth and @… 15 minutes ago

