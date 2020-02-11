Global  

Rep. Matt Gaetz wore gas mask while House voted on coronavirus response bill

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly told journalists that he believes "members of congress are human petri dishes"
News video: Matt Gaetz Tweets Photo Of Him Wearing Gas Mask Ahead Of Coronavirus House Vote

Matt Gaetz Tweets Photo Of Him Wearing Gas Mask Ahead Of Coronavirus House Vote 00:38

 Matt Gaetz tweeted a photo of him wearing a gas mask.

Recent related news from verified sources

Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask on the House Floor Ahead of Coronavirus Spending Bill Vote

For some reason related to the coronavirus, Congressman *Matt Gaetz*, as of this posting, is wearing a gas mask on the House floor.
Mediaite

Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask On The House Floor To Vote For Deal To Fight Coronavirus

Playing It Safe
Daily Caller


Patricemdevine

Patrice Devine RT @MSNBC: Rep. Gaetz wore a gas mask to Wednesday's House vote on an emergency funding bill to fight COVID-19. Rep. Sean Maloney reacts:… 25 seconds ago

PedanticBohemia

Jacqui L. #EvilRetiredJourno Landry📚♿🌈🖖🗽🌊✍ RT @JamesrossrJames: Rep. Matt Gaetz wore gas mask while House voted on coronavirus response bill @realdonaldtrump nothing happening trum… 2 minutes ago

nona_kilgore

NK RT @EpochTimes: “Members of Congress are human petri dishes…if anyone’s gonna get coronavirus, it’s totally gonna be Congress.” @RepMattGa… 10 minutes ago

