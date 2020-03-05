Global  

Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Biden days before primary

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days before the state’s Democratic primary, giving the former vice president another boost after his success on Super Tuesday. Whitmer, who had not been planning to endorse a 2020 candidate, says Biden “has our backs.” She cites his work with President […]
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden

 Surging Joe Biden has picked up a major endorsement in Michigan from the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Biden is quickly consolidating support from centrist Democrats as the race narrows between him and Sanders. Whitmer told MSNBC's Morning Joe that she would be voting for Biden in the state's primary.

