Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Biden days before primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days before the state’s Democratic primary, giving the former vice president another boost after his success on Super Tuesday. Whitmer, who had not been planning to endorse a 2020 candidate, says Biden “has our backs.” She cites his work with President […]



