Michigan Gov. Whitmer endorses Biden days before primary
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days before the state’s Democratic primary, giving the former vice president another boost after his success on Super Tuesday. Whitmer, who had not been planning to endorse a 2020 candidate, says Biden “has our backs.” She cites his work with President […]
With Mike Bloomberg off the ballot, the Democratic bid for President is essentially down to four names. Michigan Lawmakers say Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Tulsi Gabbard have a lot..
