Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Thousands of people on Princess Cruises' Grand Princess may have been exposed to coronavirus, and the cruise line is testing fewer than 100.
News video: California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient

 Placer County health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a novel coronavirus patient in California.

Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship [Video]Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner. The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters. This is after at least 35 people developed..

HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship [Video]HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

Recent related news from verified sources

First coronavirus death in California linked to Princess Cruise ship

A 71-year-old Placer County man who fell ill with coronavirus on a Princess Cruises ship died Wednesday, becoming the 11th fatality in the United States and the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphBusiness InsiderReutersUSATODAY.com

'We do a lot of crying': American couple in quarantine for coronavirus separated in Japan, US

It seemed like a dream vacation: Six months around Asia and Australia, including a stint on Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess. Then came coronavirus.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @YahooNews: Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/YTsla7UcTz https://t.c… 13 minutes ago

GabeCanales

Gabe Canales A Princess Cruises ship is — again — source of potential coronavirus outbreak -3,500 people aboard ship -Only passe… https://t.co/jxfHlc4eJw 18 minutes ago

pccote66

Cam30 RT @pccote66: IDIOTS! This is how it spreads because of incompetence. Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands m… 29 minutes ago

SANDALIOCARMONA

SANDALIO CARMONA Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/8a68qHddRu via @usatoday 3 hours ago

ErniesVetHooch

Ernie These situations will eventually lead to the trail of incompetent personnel in this regime. They knew they sat on t… https://t.co/IdmMpdIF8m 3 hours ago

GrandmaShark18

Tweety RT @DeborahDupre: What's wrong with this picture?: Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for #coronavirus; thousands may have been expose… 3 hours ago

theSLARmer

🌠🍀LuckBeALady🍀🌠 This seems like a super effective strategy 🙄 #CloseTheSchools USA TODAY: Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100… https://t.co/ctwsDmF6Wv 3 hours ago

MyShyCats

Phoebe, Greyhawk & Crow Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed https://t.co/fpUxXGYefa via @usatoday 4 hours ago

