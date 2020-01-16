Analysis: Why you should care about the Sen. Chuck Schumer-Justice John Roberts dust-up

NY Daily Record Analysis: Why you should care about the Chuck Schumer-John Roberts dustup https://t.co/P5ayjISUkF https://t.co/46kSwCnQUa 4 hours ago

Bob Oberlander https://t.co/gAMctyjkm8 This is a major misstep by Schumer and gives ammunition to the Trump re-election campaign w… https://t.co/Qx2QOv7e8I 6 hours ago

Cambria Press #ISA2020 See the new book Brigadier General John Adams recommends→"Make America First Again: Grand Strategy Analysi… https://t.co/jbCbDzFljI 6 hours ago

[email protected] RT @BenKTallmadge: @joshrogin @washingtonpost @icao What happens if China wins? ⬇️ • China IP theft has cost the US $225B-$600B a year, “th… 16 hours ago

dm gillis RT @TheTyee: With the deaths of four residents in a suburban Seattle care facility, here’s what Canadians should know about #COVID19. #bcpo… 18 hours ago

The Tyee With the deaths of four residents in a suburban Seattle care facility, here’s what Canadians should know about… https://t.co/bJUI75MjXO 18 hours ago

Raj Takhar RT @TheTyee: With the deaths of four residents in a suburban Seattle care facility, here’s what Canadians should know about #COVID19. #bcp… 1 day ago