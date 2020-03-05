Global  

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters and threatened wife - UK court

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Sheikh Mohammed warned his estranged wife she would "never be safe in England", the High Court says.
News video: The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father 02:31

 A British court says that Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife. This is how one of his daughters, Latifa, is said to have tried to escape him. Lucy Fielder reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, threatened former wife: UK judge

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former...
Reuters

Findings in UK court battle between Dubai's sheikh and former wife

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum abducted two of his daughters and waged a campaign of intimidation against his former wife, a British judge...
Reuters India

