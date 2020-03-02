Global  

Gender study finds 90% of people are biased against women

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The UN Development Programme analysed biases against gender in 75 countries around the world.
Half of American women face gender discrimination nearly every day

Half of American women face gender discrimination nearly every day 01:00

 Sixty-three percent of Americans believe there will always be gender discrimination in the U.S., according to new research.  The study asked 2,000 Americans about their opinions on gender inequality and found half of the 1,000 women surveyed reported they face gender discrimination nearly...

Gender equality: Most people are biased aginst women, UN says

A new study shows that almost 90% of people worldwide are biased against women and around half perceive men to make better leaders. And nearly 30% of people...
Deutsche Welle

