Dubai's ruler abducted daughters and threatened former wife, UK judge rules

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife, a British judge has ruled.
0
News video: The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father

The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father 02:31

 A British court says that Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife. This is how one of his daughters, Latifa, is said to have tried to escape him. Lucy Fielder reports.

