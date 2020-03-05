Dubai's ruler abducted daughters and threatened former wife, UK judge rules

18 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published The failed escape of the Dubai princess from her father 02:31 A British court says that Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife. This is how one of his daughters, Latifa, is said to have tried to escape him. Lucy Fielder reports.